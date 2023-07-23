NEWS

Man Utd’s winger, Amad Diallo Spotted leaving the Stadium with the help of Crutches after 2-0 win

In a bittersweet friendly match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Amad Diallo, the 21-year-old United winger, left the field on crutches due to an ankle problem.

The young Ivorian, who came on as a substitute at half-time for Antony, was forced to limp out of the game after just 15 minutes, with Facundo Pellistri taking his place.

After the match, Diallo was seen leaving the stadium on crutches, his left ankle carefully strapped up. The extent of the injury is yet to be officially confirmed, but there are concerns that it might heavily impact his pre-season preparations.

Having showed his potential during an impressive loan spell at Sunderland last season, Diallo had high hopes of securing more first-team opportunities with the Manchester based outfit in the upcoming campaign. However, this setback may hinder his progress in achieving that goal.

Manchester United are currently undergoing a busy pre-season schedule, with matches lined up against Wrexham, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lens, and Athletic Bilbao before their EPL campaign commences against Wolves on 14 August.

The injury to Diallo will be a concern for manager Erik ten Hag as he looks to prepare his squad for the challenges ahead.

Despite the disappointment of Diallo’s injury, the friendly provided an encouraging run-out for Manchester United, with new signings Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho scoring the goals in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

The match also saw Mason Mount featuring in midfield alongside the impressive youngster Kobbie Mainoo, while Arsenal fielded Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz.

