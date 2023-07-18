Man Utd’s Possible Lineup For Next Season That Could See Them Compete Well In The UCL And EPL

Manchester United are getting really close to completing their second top signing of this summer transfer window. The Red Devils first coughed out 60 million pounds to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea Football Club and are presently looking to finalize the signing of Inter Milan Goalkeeper Andre Onana for 55 million pounds.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Cameroonian International is expected to travel to Manchester today in order to undergo his medicals and also sign a six-year contract deal with the club.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Manchester United’s possible lineup for next season that could see them compete well in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League competitions. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian International will most likely be Manchester United’s main shot-stopper next season as he was bought to replace David De Gea.

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Diogo Dalot.

Manchester United haven’t shown any intention to sign a top-quality defender or full-back this summer so I believe this same backline setup involving Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, and Luke Shaw might carry on to next season.

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, and Carlos Casemiro.

Mason Mount will join this midfield setup for Manchester United to partner with Bruno Fernandes on the attack while Carlos Casemiro focuses on his defensive duty in that position.

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund, and Antony Santos

Manchester United looks very serious to acquire the services of Rasmus Højlund this summer. If the Danish International eventually gets signed by the club, he will form a deadly attacking trio with Marcus Rashford and Antony Santos next season.

Can Man Utd win either the Premier League or UEFA Champions League title next season with this lineup? Kindly let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below, Thanks for reading.

