Man Utd’s Highest Rated Players In The Premier League In 2022/2023 Season

Bruno Fernandes was the highest rated player from Manchester United in the premier league last season. The Portuguese midfielder was United’s best player in the premier league in 2022/2023 season. Bruno netted 8 goals and provided 8 assists for the Red devils in the premier league last season. He also helped the Red devils finish third in the competition and was highly consistent in performance.

Bruno Fernandes made more key passes, 121 than any other player in the premier league last season. Only Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier and Kevin De Bruyne came close to Bruno Fernandes 121 key passes. Trippier made 111 key passes in the premier league last season while De Bruyne made 99 key passes.

Casemiro was United’s second most rated player in the premier league last season. He was an integral part of United’s squad in the premier league and has managed to establish himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league. Casemiro was the 4th player with most attempted tackles in the premier league last season, 89. He collected two Reds cards in the competition last season, most by any player.

Lisandro Martinez was the 3rd highest rated player from Manchester United in the premier league last season. Luke Shaw was the 4th highest rated player and Diogo Dalot was the 5th most rated player.

