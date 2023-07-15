Man Utd’s First Five Premier League Matches Next Season Compared To That Of Man City

One of the most famous rivalries in football is the one between Manchester United and Manchester City, two teams from the same city. Man City are the current premier league champions after Pep Guardiola led them to victory last season.

But several years ago, United dominated the league for many years under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning 13 titles, with City lagging behind before eventually catching up and passing their rivals.

However, since Manchester United are already looking like a team capable of competing for the premier league title, this article would take a look at their first five matches and that of Manchester City as both teams look forward to competing for the premier title next season.

Manchester United.

The first game will be against Wolves on August 14. Manchester United are the clear favourites in this particular encounter. They will face Tottenham Hotspur on the 19th of August. The match may result in a stalemate unless United totally outclass and outplay them.

After their match against Tottenham Hotspur, they will face Nottingham Forest on August 26th. Forest have a competent squad, but they don’t have enough quality to challenge and defeat United.

The match on September 3 against Arsenal would be intensely contested. If the Gunners’ performance in last season finale is any indication, they will not be easy opponents. Manchester United will have to play exceptionally well to defeat the Gunners.

On September 16 they will play Brighton and Hove Albion in their fifth game. Each side would be giving everything they have to win. United have what it takes to win but Brighton are capable of pulling off an upset.

Manchester City

On August 11, Manchester City would play Burnley, a newly promoted team in their season opener. Despite being the current champions, City will not have an easy time against Burnley who were outstanding in the Championship last season.

On August 19, the club will play their second game of the season against Newcastle United. The Magpies are competitive and might potentially pull off a shock against City. They could even end up victorious.

Man City would play Sheffield United on August 27 after first facing Newcastle United. Pep Guardiola’s men have the edge over their opponents.

The fourth game against Fulham looks like a stroll in the park for them too. City may come out on top when they play on September 2.

After playing against Fulham on September 2, City take on West Ham United on September 16. When all factors are taken into account, City stand out as the most likely victors.

Judging by the fixtures above, which of the two teams would be at the top of the premier league table at the end of the first five matches?

