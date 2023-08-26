Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest – United players who could determine the outcome of the game

On the third matchday of the Premier League, Nottingham Forest travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The two teams have had unexpectedly different openings to the season.

Nottingham Forest outperformed expectations by going toe-to-toe with Arsenal and losing 1-2. They followed it up with a resounding victory over Sheffield United by the same scoreline.

United, on the other hand, appears to be one loss away from full-fledged panic mode. Wolves got away with a 1-0 win, but their performance deserved a loss, and a convincing one at that. Tottenham then verified all fears about United’s subpar performances by defeating Erik ten Hag’s side 2-0.

1. Casemiro

United’s attackers must regain form, but the midfield, which appears barren every time the opponent transitions, is also a major concern. Part of the reason for this is that Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes are adjusting to a new configuration in which they are the “free 8s” in a 4-3-3.

However, Casemiro’s poor form is a major contributor to the fragile setup. At his best, he is a one-man defensive wall who can also contribute with a progressive pass and is a threat from set pieces.

2. Bruno Fernandes

He appears to be lagging right now. Whether it’s lunging into ill-advised passes, leaving his side a player short in attack, or losing possession, United need the A+ version of the Portugal international back as quickly as possible to get the attack back on track.

As previously stated, Forest will overload their midfield, therefore possession tranquilly, defensive acumen, and positional discipline will be critical to counter that. If Fernandes rediscover his form, United will dominate this game; else, another upset is possible.

