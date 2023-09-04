Man Utd vs Brighton: Ways Ten Hag May Set Up His XI With Hojlund, Amrabat & Reguilon

Manchester United is preparing for the upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton with notable acquisitions in their squad, such as Sergio Reguilon, Rasmus Højlund, and Sofyan Amrabat. Fans are eager to witness how manager Erik ten Hag will deploy these new talents.

Sergio Reguilon, the Spanish left-back, brings speed and excellent crossing ability, potentially enabling United to employ a 4-3-3 formation to provide width and bolster the defense.

Rasmus Højlund, the Danish striker, adds creativity and versatility, making him a valuable asset as a central striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where he can unlock defenses with his vision and powerful shooting.

Sofyan Amrabat’s adaptability as a defensive midfielder or right-back offers tactical options, allowing him to slot into a 4-3-3 as a holding midfielder or a 4-2-3-1 as a right-back.

Formation Predictions point to a likely 4-3-3 setup against Brighton, where Reguilon, Højlund, and Amrabat are expected to play pivotal roles. Erik ten Hag’s ability to adjust formations during matches is a vital aspect, and these signings bolster United’s tactical flexibility.

In conclusion, these new signings instill optimism within Manchester United. While a 4-3-3 formation is anticipated for the Brighton clash, Ten Hag might experiment with different formations throughout the season. These additions bring creativity and adaptability, both crucial for United’s Premier League aspirations. Fans are eagerly anticipating their performance on the pitch.

