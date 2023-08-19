Man Utd Next Six Games Which Could See Them Drop More Points In The Premier League Title Race

Lots of missed chances,a clear penalty not given,a porous defense and an own goal were some of the highlights of Manchester United as they were handed a 2-0 loss at the hands of a more composed Tottenham Hotspur team at the latter’s stadium a few hours ago today.

Erik ten Hag who had thought it wise to go with the same formation from the Wolverhampton Wanderers game saw his team totally outclassed by a Tottenham Hotspur side who controlled the game from start to finish,with the Red Devil’s midfield and defense being run through like a red hot knife through butter.

While a few players like Andre Onana had quite a commendable game, the opposite can be said for the rest of the 10 players of Manchester United on the pitch who looked like they were not aware of what they were doing at all.

With a few more signings set to be made by the Red Devils before the closure of the transfer window next month, Erik ten Hag will have to make do with what he has readily available at his disposal and get going.

The Red Devil’s next six games in the Premier League is looking spooky already,and with their current terrible away form,it could get worse for them if they don’t rally around soon and try to produce more positive results going forward.

Here are the next six games for Manchester United in the Premier League that could see them drop more crucial points after they were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur today;

1.Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest;

26th of August

2.Arsenal vs Manchester United;

3rd of September

3.Manchester United vs Brighton Hove Albion

16th of September

4.Burnley vs Manchester United

23rd of September

5.Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

30th of September

6.Manchester United vs Brentford

7th of October

How many points do you think Manchester United will be able to get out of a possible 18 from these six hard Premier League fixtures?

