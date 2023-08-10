Man Utd Arrivals And Departures This Summer

Manchester have signed some players in this summer transfer window. Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are the three players who joined the Red devils this summer. The club have also parted ways with some players including David De Gea. Mason mount and Onana have already made few appearances for Manchester United.

Mason mount has failed to impress since his arrival to Old Trafford but he’s expected to put on an impressive performance for the team in 2023/2024 season. Mount has yet to adapt to Manchester United but he’s among the players to watch out for next season. He’s expected to regain his form very soon and get back to his best performances.

Onana has also showed some good signs at United but he also needs to improve in some ways. He has conceded a lot of goals since joining the Red devils.

United new signing Rasmus Hojlund has began training at Carrington. He’s yet to make his debut for the Red devils but can be considered as one of the most promising youngsters in football. The international player from Denmark has pledged his loyalty to United. He’s expected to form an impressive attacking partnership with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and Alejandro Garnacho.

David De Gea, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Elanga, Alex Telles, Zidane Iqbal, Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland are the played who parted ways with Manchester United in this summer transfer window.

Malikings (

)