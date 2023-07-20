Man Utd announce Bruno Fernandes as new captain to replace Harry Maguire

Bruno Fernandes has been named the new Manchester United captain after Erik ten Hag stripped Harry Maguire of the armband over the weekend.

The England international, who had successfully come to be the membership’s fifth-desire centre-returned after dramatically falling down the pecking order, introduced on Sunday that he had been relieved of his duties as skipper.

United later launched a declaration thanking Maguire for his provider and confirming that Ten Hag might announce a brand new captain ‘in due course’ after informing the squad.

Now the membership have showed that Fernandes has been picked as Maguire’s successor, with the 28-year-antique the herbal preference given how frequently he skippered the group ultimate season.

Fernandes had already been the de facto captain at United given Maguire’s restricted function and wore the armband in 26 of the side’s 38 Premier League suits ultimate season plus a in addition sixteen instances in cup competitions.

Maguire, meanwhile, is stated to be ‘angry, greatly surprised and upset’ approximately the selection to put off him as captain and is now anticipated to push for a summer time season exit, having formerly desired to combat for his area.

In his announcement on Sunday, the defender stated: ‘After discussions with the supervisor nowadays he has knowledgeable me he’s converting captain.

‘He mentioned his motives to me and at the same time as I’m in my opinion extraordinarily disappointed, I will keep to offer my all on every occasion I put on the shirt.

‘So I desired to mention a huge thanks to the Manchester United fanatics for all their exquisite help at the same time as I’ve been sporting the armband.

‘Since the day I took at the position, 3 and 1/2 of years ago, it’s been a big privilege to guide Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my profession to date.

‘It’s one of the best honours in membership football. I’ve accomplished the whole lot I probable should to assist United be successful – on and stale the field.

‘I will usually be thankful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the duty and I desire whoever now takes it on each fulfillment and they may have my complete assist.’

Maguire began out simply 8 Premier League video games final season having misplaced his area withinside the group with Ten Hag who prefer Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his centre-again pairing.

