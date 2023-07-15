According to the latest reports from Sky Sports, a significant transfer agreement has been reached between Manchester United and Inter Milan. The deal in question involves the talented goalkeeper André Onana, with a transfer fee of €50 million plus additional bonuses.

This substantial agreement indicates the determination of both clubs to secure the services of the highly regarded shot-stopper. Onana’s impressive performances in recent seasons have caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, and Manchester United’s pursuit of the goalkeeper is a clear indication of their ambition to strengthen their squad.

The completion of the deal is anticipated to take place swiftly, with Monday being the projected day for its finalization. As fans eagerly await official confirmation, the transfer of André Onana promises to add depth and quality to Manchester United’s goalkeeping department.

As the details unfold and the deal is officially sealed, football enthusiasts will keep a close eye on the impact André Onana’s arrival at Manchester United will have on the team’s future performances. The anticipation surrounding this transfer is a testament to the excitement and intrigue that comes with the ever-evolving world of football transfers.

GeniusInfo (

)