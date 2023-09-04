Man Utd and Chelsea’s next PL opponents after the international break

Manchester United and Chelsea had a poor start to the new season and both sides will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their next Premier League game after the international game. Manchester United will face Brighton at Old Trafford while Chelsea will take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Manchester United will need to be at their best to defeat Brighton at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag’s side have failed to defeat Brighton in their last four matches in the Premier League(1D, 3L) and the Seagulls have won three of their first four games this season, scoring three or more goals against their opponents. 4:1 against Luton Town, 4:1 against Wolves and a 3:1 win against Newcastle United. With Brighton’s lethal scoring streak, The Red Devils better bring their A-game if they want to avoid defeat.

Bournemouth will also be hoping to secure their first League win of the season against Chelsea. Despite the arrival of several players this summer and a new manager, the Blues are yet to find their footing this season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have only won just one game out of their four matches this season and the win came against newly promoted side Luton Town at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea took away all three points in their last visit to the Vitality Stadium and will be aiming to secure a maximum points against the Cherries after the international break

BSfutbol (

)