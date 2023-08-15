Man Utd 1-0 Wolves: Analysis Of Man Utd Performance

Manchester United clinched a 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League thanks to a late winner by Raphael Varane. Varane’s decisive goal came in the 76th minute when he expertly connected with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s delicately placed cross inside the six-yard box. This crucial goal was a stroke of luck for United who may not have necessarily deserved the win based on their overall performance.

Concerns will arise within the United camp regarding their performance in various aspects of the game. Marcus Rashford was ineffective as the main striker while Alejandro Garnacho and Antony had limited impact on the flanks. It shouldn’t have been surprising though as in their previous 11 encounters over the past four years, these two teams have seldom scored more than one goal collectively.

Despite having plenty of possession, Garnacho’s lackluster end product hindered Manchester United’s attacks while Wolves showcased their confidence in passing and managed to expose United’s defense multiple times. Though their finishing and Onana’s impressive saves kept Wolves from scoring, it was Fernandes’ exquisite pass that made a significant impact in a game dominated by average offensive play by both teams.

At Old Trafford, the crowd has found a new hero in Onana. The Cameroonian showcased a cautious performance when controlling the ball and didn’t stray too far from the net as the home team pushed forward. Although he made crucial saves, it was the overwhelming reception from the stands that made it clear the home fans fully support him.

