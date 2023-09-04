NEWS

Man United’s Next Four Matches In All Competitions Including A Tough Game Against Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils continued their inconsistent run of form after they suffered a 3 – 1 loss to Arsenal in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The Manchester based club were the huge favourites to emerge victorious due to their previous away records against Arsenal.

The English Premier League giants Manchester United had a fast approach in the opening 45 minutes of the game but they were unable to withstand the constant threat of their opponent.

After their away defeat to Arsenal, They dropped down to 11th position on the league standings having played the same number of matches.

The Red Devils were caught open in defence on numerous occasions in the second-half as they conceded two goal in the dying minutes against their opponent.

After their 3 – 1 defeat to Arsenal, they dropped down to 11th position on the log standings above the likes of Chelsea and Fulham.

Let’s take a look at Man United’s next four matches in all competitions;

1. MAN UNITED VS BRIGHTON: The EPL match between both clubs will be played on the 16th of September, 2023.

2. BAYERN VS MAN UNITED: The UCL encounter between both clubs is scheduled to take place at Allianz Arena.

3. BURNLEY VS MAN UNITED: It’s a league match and is scheduled to take place on the 23rd of September, 2023.

4. MAN UNITED VS CRYSTAL PALACE: It’s an EPL encounter and will be played at Old Trafford.

