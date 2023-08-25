Man United’s lineup, injury update, and H2H Vs Nottingham Forest.
Man United will welcome Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday. So, checkout Man United’s lineup, injury update, and last results against Nottingham Forest.
Lineups
Shot stopper: Andre Onana
Right-back: Diogo Dalot
Left center-back: Lisandro Martinez
Right center-back: Raphael Varane
Left-back: Luke Shaw
Defensive midfielder: Casemiro
Box-to-box midfielder: Christian Eriksen
Attacking midfielder: Bruno Fernandes
Left-winger: Marcus Rashford
Right-winger: Jadon Sancho
Center forward: Anthony Martial.
Injury update
Man United’s newcomer Mason Mount is currently injured. The Englishman will miss more than 4 weeks of Premier league action. Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo will miss the game due to injury.
H2h
Nottingham Forest 0 Vs Man United 2
Man United 2 Vs Nottingham Forest 0
Nottingham Forest 0 Vs Man United 3
Man United 3 Vs Nottingham Forest 0.
So, this means Nottingham Forest is yet to score against Man United since their promotion. The game will be played at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.
