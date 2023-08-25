Man United’s lineup, injury update, and H2H Vs Nottingham Forest.

Man United will welcome Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday. So, checkout Man United’s lineup, injury update, and last results against Nottingham Forest.

Lineups

Shot stopper: Andre Onana

Right-back: Diogo Dalot

Left center-back: Lisandro Martinez

Right center-back: Raphael Varane

Left-back: Luke Shaw

Defensive midfielder: Casemiro

Box-to-box midfielder: Christian Eriksen

Attacking midfielder: Bruno Fernandes

Left-winger: Marcus Rashford

Right-winger: Jadon Sancho

Center forward: Anthony Martial.

Injury update

Man United’s newcomer Mason Mount is currently injured. The Englishman will miss more than 4 weeks of Premier league action. Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo will miss the game due to injury.

H2h

Nottingham Forest 0 Vs Man United 2

Man United 2 Vs Nottingham Forest 0

Nottingham Forest 0 Vs Man United 3

Man United 3 Vs Nottingham Forest 0.

So, this means Nottingham Forest is yet to score against Man United since their promotion. The game will be played at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

HarkRed (

)