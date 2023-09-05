NEWS

Man United’s Antony dropped from Brazil national team over domestic abuse allegations

Manchester United forward Antony has reportedly been dropped from the Brazilian national team by the CBF following the emergence of new evidence in a domestic violence case in which the winger is implicated. The 23-year-old was initially called by the Selecao for the international break and was set to be involved in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers for Brazil against Boli and Peru later this month.

Only days after United showed Mason Greenwood the door, Gabriela Cavallin claimed that Antony attacked her while she was pregnant, damaged her breast implant, left her with cuts and threatened to throw her out of a speeding car. The 23-year-old winger issued a statement denying the accusations on Monday night, but Brazil dropped him from their squad for the World Cup qualifiers called up Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus as a replacement.

The Brazilian Football Confederation statement read: “As a result of the facts that have come to light, and which need to be investigated, and in order to safeguard the supposed victim, the player, and the Brazilian national team the CBF have withdrawn [him] from the squad.”

Antony, who has 16 caps for Brazil, was due to be in the squad to face Boli and Peru for the Selecao’s opening two World Cup Qualifying games. The winger has started every game so far this season under Erik ten Hag, he was substituted off in the 84th minute of United’s 3-1 defeat away at Arsenal on Sunday (September 3).

SOURCE: Daily Mail

