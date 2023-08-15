NEWS

Man United vs Tottenham: How Man United May Lineup

In their upcoming EPL match against Tottenham, Manchester United could field a formidable lineup to secure victory. With a focus on attack, they might start with a dynamic trio upfront comprising of Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho. In the midfield, the partnership of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro could provide creative spark and control.

Defensively, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane might form a strong center-back duo, supported by full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw. In goal, Andre Onana might get the nod for his shot-stopping ability and reflex.

United’s tactical approach could involve a high press to regain possession quickly and exploit Tottenham’s defensive vulnerabilities. Flexibility might be key, with the formation shifting between 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 depending on the game’s flow.

Ultimately, Manchester United will aim to combine their attacking prowess with a solid defense to secure a positive result against Tottenham and maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League.

