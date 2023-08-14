Man United vs Tottenham: 3 Reasons Why Ten Hag May Consider A 3-4-3 Lineup Against Tottenham

Erik ten Hag might opt for a 3-4-3 lineup against Tottenham in the upcoming EPL match due to tactical advantages it offers. Firstly, the formation provides defensive stability with three center-backs, countering Tottenham’s attacking threat. This setup allows for a solid defensive block while utilizing wing-backs to press high and support attacks.

Secondly, in a 3-4-3, the midfield can control the game better. With two central midfielders, Ten Hag can ensure better possession and control in the center of the pitch. This can help counter Tottenham’s midfield dominance and limit their creative playmaking.

Lastly, a 3-4-3 allows for fluid attacking transitions. With two wide forwards supporting a central striker, the team can swiftly switch from defense to offense. This setup could exploit Tottenham’s potential vulnerabilities in transition moments.

Considering Ten Hag’s inclination towards dynamic and possession-based football, a 3-4-3 could be an intriguing choice. However, the success of this formation will depend on how well his players adapt to the tactical adjustments and execute the game plan effectively against Tottenham’s strategies.

