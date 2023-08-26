Man United vs Arsenal: Why Arsenal should consider starting Trossard Ahead of Kai Havertz

As Arsenal prepares for their EPL Round 4 match against formidable rivals Manchester United, a tactical decision of significant importance lies before the manager: whether to start Leandro Trossard or Kai Havertz. While both players bring distinct qualities to the pitch, there are compelling reasons for considering Trossard’s inclusion in the starting lineup.

Trossard’s recent performances showcase his versatility and impact on the field. His dribbling skills, accurate crosses, and ability to cut inside can exploit Man Utd’s defensive vulnerabilities. Against a team that can press high, Trossard’s agility and ball control under pressure could provide Arsenal with crucial counter-attacking opportunities.

In contrast, Havertz, though undoubtedly talented, might benefit more from being utilized as a super-sub in this encounter. His strategic deployment in the second half could capitalize on tiring opposition and open up spaces in the midfield or defensive lines.

Additionally, Trossard’s familiarity with Arsenal’s system and his proactive defensive contributions make him an appealing option against Man Utd’s attacking threats. His work rate in tracking back and disrupting the opposition’s rhythm could be invaluable in negating Man Utd’s attacking momentum.

While Havertz remains a strong asset, starting Trossard could provide Arsenal with a more balanced and adaptable setup. It’s important to note that each player’s strengths align differently with the challenges posed by Man Utd’s tactics. Ultimately, the manager’s decision will hinge on maximizing the team’s chances of success and exploiting the opponent’s weaknesses effectively.

