Man United vs Arsenal: Manchester United Potential Backline Ahead Of The Game After Signing Reguilon

Manchester United is gearing up for an exciting clash against Arsenal, and one of the key talking points ahead of the game is the potential backline that United could field following the signing of Sergio Reguilón.

Reguilón’s arrival from Tottenham has bolstered United’s defensive options significantly. With his pace, ability to join the attack, and defensive prowess, he’s a valuable addition to their squad. Reguilón is expected to slot in as the left-back, providing competition for Luke Shaw and enhancing the team’s depth.

On the right flank, United is likely to stick with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, known for his superb defensive skills. In the center, Harry Maguire’s leadership and Martinez composure make for a strong partnership.

In goal, Onana will compete for the starting spot, ensuring healthy competition in between the posts.

This reinforced backline will aim to provide stability and thwart Arsenal’s attacking threats, making the clash a must-watch for fans of both clubs. As the two giants of English football collide, the stage is set for an intriguing battle, with Reguilón’s presence adding a layer of excitement to United’s defensive setup.

