Man United reach full agreement to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Premier League Giant, Manchester United has reportedly reached full agreement to sign Moroccan Midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat after several weeks of negotiations.

Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed this on his Official Facebook page today being Friday the 1st day of September, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that the Red Devil’s has been linked with Amrabat for the past couple of months with Erik Ten Hag said to be a huge admirer of the player. Amrabat reportedly gave United the greenlight since June and we don’t really know why the deal took this long to materialize.

Other clubs such as Liverpool Football Club and Fulham reportedly showed interest in the player but his priority has always been Man United right from the very on set.

Manchester United has finally reached full agreement with Fiorentina for the signing of the talented Midfielder and the move is said to be a loan deal with a buy clause included.

Sofyan Amrabat is expected to travel to Manchester today to undergo his medical tests with the Red Devil’s after which he will sign his contract with the club, this is definitely a good news for all United fans out there.

Sofyan Amrabat is considered as one of the finest Defensive Midfielder in Europe, known for his brilliant passes, defensive prowess and strength, he will definitely be a great signing for Erik Ten Hag and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)