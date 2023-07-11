NEWS

Man United No Longer Have A Player With Premier League Title After David De Gea’s Exit

Spanish Goalkeeper David De Gea announced his exit from Manchester United this summer. After 12 seasons with the Red Devils, David De Gea has left Old Trafford on free transfer.

The departure of the Veteran Goalkeeper meant that there’s no Player in current Manchester United squad that has a Premier league title.

The last time that Manchester United won the Premier league title was in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson. A decade has passed and a lot of Managers including David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjar have come without bringing the Premier league title to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have also signed a lot of Players between the 2013 that they last won the Premier league title and last season but the Red Devils have failed in their effort to clinch the Premier league title.

Manchester United were unable to win any title for 6 years before Erik Ten Hag delivered the EFL Cup last season but, the Dutchman would have to do better next season by winning the League title because it’s a big Shame and a huge disappointment that a club as big as Manchester United doesn’t have any Player in their squad with a Premier league medal.

