Man United Manager, Erik Ten Hag reacts to the signing of Rasmus Hojlund

Few moments ago, Manchester United Manager, Erik Ten Hag was asked about the signing of 20 year old Denmark International, Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta and his response was absolutely top notch.

In a video shared online by Sky Sports today being Sunday the 30th day of July, 2023 Erik Ten Hag was asked about the signing of Hojlund and he stated that he can’t really talk about a player that is not under contract at Manchester United.

The Dutch tactician further stressed that he have been involved in football for so long to know that to talk about a player, he must be under contract with your club. Erik further went ahead to urge all the United supporters out there to stay calm and let the professionals (Man United board) do their job.

“In his Words”

“I can’t talk about players who are not contract at Manchester United, so if you want to make a question, first we have to finish something then after that, you can set the question. I can’t really talk about the player at this moment because I have been In football for a long time and I know that before you talk about a player, he had to be signed so let’s keep calm and let the professionals do their work”, Erik Ten Hag said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Recall that yesterday being Saturday the 29th day of July, 2023 Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Premier League Giant, Manchester have reached full agreement with Atalanta for the signing of 20 year old Denmark International, Rasmus Hojlund for a fee said to be around 65 Million Euros plus add ons. Although it’s not yet official as it will only be announced after the player undergo his medical tests with the Reds.

