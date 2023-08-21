Man United injury update: Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia and Maguire’s latest return dates

Manchester United is anxiously awaiting the resolution of a crucial injury concern that has been plaguing them. The absence of Rasmus Hojlund was acutely felt during their 2-0 loss to Tottenham over the weekend, exposing the team’s lack of attacking prowess in his absence. Hojlund’s return is eagerly anticipated after the £72 million signing was sidelined.

Prior to an upcoming fixture, Hojlund shared an update with fans, hinting at his imminent return to fitness. The young striker has been working hard to regain match fitness after a back injury prevented him from participating in the preseason. Although he posted a picture from a recent workout accompanied by the word “soon,” manager Erik ten Hag has refrained from confirming Hojlund’s readiness for play.

Harry Maguire was another notable absentee during the defeat to Tottenham. Ten Hag clarified that the decision to leave Maguire out was attributed to a minor injury, rather than transfer-related concerns. Tyrell Malacia’s continued absence is due to an unspecified injury that carried over from the previous season. The Dutch defender’s recovery has been slow, and Ten Hag indicated that more time is needed.

Young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo suffered an ankle injury against Real Madrid during preseason, and his return is expected no earlier than late October. Amad Diallo is also on the injury list, set to miss the initial part of the season due to a knee injury sustained during the preseason tour of the USA. Although he left a friendly match against Arsenal on crutches, he expressed optimism about his return, noting that his injury wasn’t as severe as initially feared.

