Man United 2-Arsenal 0: Reasons Why Arsenal lost to Manchester United in the Pre-season

Manchester United made an impressive come back in their pre-season as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. Thanks, goals by Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho in the early eight minutes of the first half were enough to give Erik ten Hag’s men a third straight pre-season shutout victory over Arsenal.

However, in this article, we will take a look at possible reasons why Arsenal lost to Manchester United in the Pre-season game. I think, Arsenal lose to Manchester United because of the following reasons.Defensive error. In my view, the reasons why Arsenal lost to Manchester United in the Pre-season game was of defensive errors. The Gunner’s defensive line was poor against Manchester United.

Consistency of some players. In my opinion, It was a deserved win by United as they trashed Arsenal in the Pre-season game. The consistency of some players led to this victory over Arsenal, which was the most effective team on the day, and with the best plan.

Strong in the Midle. With the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United managed to control the game over Arsenal. I think, Manchester United recorded victory over Arsenal because of the good players in the Middle.

