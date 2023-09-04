Man.U star, Antony dropped from the Brazil National Team with Immediate Effect

Few moments ago, The Brazil National Team took to social media to reveal that Manchester United Winger, Antony Matheus Dos Santos has been dropped from the squad following the allegations levelled against him by his former partner.

They revealed this in an official statement released on their official Instagram page today being Monday the 4th day of September, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

In the statement released online, The Brazil National Team revealed that based on the facts that came to the public involving Antony, they have decided to withdraw the him from the team with immediate effect.

They further went ahead to reveal that the coach, Fernando Diniz has decided to call up Arsenal Star, Gabriel Jesus as replacement for the Man United Star.

“Based on the facts that came to the public this Monday, involving Manchester United striker, Antony which need to be rushed and in order to preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian National Team and the CBF, the entity reports that the athlete is withdrawn from the Brazilian National Team”.

“Instead, Coach Fernando Diniz has called up Arsenal Gabriel Jesus as replacement for the Man United Forward”, The Brazil National team wrote and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

Recall that few months ago, Manchester United Star, Antony Matheus Dos was accused of Domestic Violence but his former girlfriend and the case is a very serious one, we are looking forward to seeing how everything plays out.

