Man Reveals That He Gave His Child To A Nurse In Exchange For Cash Which Will Be Paid Back In 7 Yrs

A suspect whose name is ThankGod Ekwueme, has been arrested by the police for allegedly selling his three children. During interrogation, ThankGod Ekwueme claimed that he sold one of his children to a nurse whom he agreed to give him back the child after seven years.

According to ThankGod Ekwueme, he gave the child to the nurse and they agreed that he will only take back the child after he must have repayed the money the woman gave to him in seven years time.

ThankGod Ekwueme went on to confess that he sold three of his children and he collected different prices for them. He revealed that he was paid N700,000 for one of the children. He was also paid N500,000 for another child, while he got N350,000 for the third child.

ThankGod Ekwueme insisted that he only sold the children because he was poor and he had no money to take care of them.

