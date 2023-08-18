Man Remanded in Prison for Murder of Young Nephews in Ogun State

According to Punch report, An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of a 37-year-old man, Taiwo Ishola, for the horrifying murder of his own younger brother’s two children. The accused faces a single count charge of murder.

Police Counsel F.A. Oyewole invoked Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Ogun and sought a 60-day remand of the defendant at the Oba Correctional Centre while awaiting guidance from the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The tragic incident unfolded on August 5 around 5:30 p.m. in the Mile 6 area of Obafe road in Abeokuta. The accused, Taiwo Ishola, is alleged to have used a machete to gruesomely take the lives of Promise Ishola, aged 9, and Testimony Ishola, aged 7, the sons of his younger brother Idowu Ishola. The brutal act resulted in the severing of their heads and other body parts.

Reportedly, the accused lured the innocent children away from their home on a motorcycle while their parents were absent. Their parents later discovered their absence, and a co-landlord revealed seeing the children with Taiwo. Upon interrogation, Taiwo denied having seen the children, leading to suspicions that he was involved.

The distraught father of the deceased children reported his own brother to the police. Subsequently, during the course of the investigation, the accused confessed to the heinous crime, admitting that he had murdered his two nieces in a forested area. The police confirmed the accuracy of his confession after discovering the remains of the young victims at the crime scene.

The accused’s actions are in direct violation of sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Esther Idowu, ordered Taiwo Ishola’s remand at the Oba Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the state DPP. The case is scheduled to resume on October 16 for further proceedings.

This chilling incident sheds light on the depths of human depravity and the devastating impact of family tragedy, underscoring the need for justice and the preservation of innocent lives.

Mohmedia (

)