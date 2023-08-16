Man Remanded for Stealing Iron Rods from Grave in Lagos Cemetery

According to Vangaurd report, A 28-year-old man, Mubarak Kajola, has been remanded by the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into a cemetery and stealing iron rods used to cover a corpse in a grave, which were valued at N1.1 million.

Kajola, whose place of residence was not revealed, faced a three-count charge, including illegal trespass, stealing, and possession of firearms.

Despite the charges, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Funmi Akinleye, informed the court that Kajola unlawfully accessed the Ayobo Cemetery and interfered with deceased bodies. On August 11, he dismantled the slabs used to cover the deceased and stole iron rods belonging to the Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Area, with a value of N1.1 million. The prosecutor also noted that Kajola was found in possession of a plastic mock rifle.

The accused faced charges under sections 165(b), 280(1), 287, 312, and 312 (a)(b) of the law.

Magistrate Mrs Oyenike Fajana ruled for Kajola’s remand at the Kirikiri Correctional Center. The case was adjourned to August 17 for the presentation of facts and sentencing.

