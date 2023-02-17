Man Laments As Everything Inside His Shop Got Burnt By Fire Except Peter Obi’s Photo

A few minutes ago the camera captured the moment a young man was lamenting after everything inside his shop got burnt down by fire except the photo of the Presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party.

In a video shared by Tunde Ednut, the yet-to-be-identified fellow was heard expressing himself of how fire guts his painting shop, and every work of his was raged down to hatches. But he is amazed that the pictures of the former Governor of Anambra State which was among others appear to be the only stuff that was left out.

Moreso, the surviving image of Peter Obi which was not completely affected seems to have generated a lot of mixed reactions from Nigerians who differently while a few ask if what happened was a sign that he is going to win the forthcoming general election slated for February 25th, 2023.

Source: Instagram, mufasatundeednt

