Man Laments After Lagos Thugs Attacked & Destroyed His Car for Being a Peter Obi Supporter

The Labour Party holds the grand finale of its presidential campaign rally today in Lagos, and many of the party supporters are on the ground to show their support for the party and its candidate. However, there had been several allegations about how some Lagos touts were attacking people suspected to be Peter Obi supporters and those going to the rally in their vehicles. Many people have shared their experiences of being attacked and having their motor windscreen broken.

One of the victims of the attack who was going to the Peter Obi rally revealed in a video that he was attacked around the Jakande area of the Lagos metropolis by some people suspected to be the thugs of the All Progressive Congress, and all his car windscreens were broken down even in the presence of security personnel.

The victim said, “I cannot tell you who they are, but they are touts, suspected APC thugs.” They attacked us somewhere in the Jakande roundabout. The police, LASTMA, and other security agents are there, and they also ransacked the vehicle.

Content created and supplied by: NewsGist247 (via 50minds

News )

