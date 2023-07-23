Man Crossing Road To Catch A Glimpse Of An Accident Has Been Crushed To Death By Hit-and-run Driver

Tragedy was recorded in Delta State on Saturday when a hit-and-run driver run over and dismembered the body of a middle-aged man along Ibusa Road, Asaba.

According to reports from Vanguard paper, the incident occurred shortly an accident was recorded on the same road. As the middle-aged man was crossing the road in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the accident scene, a hit-and-run driver ran over him.

Vanguard paper also reported that the body of the man was dismembered as a result of the force he was hit by the car. The driver of the car did not stop after he had hit the middle-aged man.

While confirming the accident, the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Udeme Bassey Eshiet, disclosed that the driver of the vehicle has not been caught yet and as such, the report that the driver’s car was set ablaze was false.

Udeme Bassey Eshiet revealed that the car which was on fire was the car that was involved in the initial accident the middle-aged man was rushing to watch. Udeme Bassey Eshiet noted that the burning car was a case of a driver who crashed his car on a electric pole and the car caught fire immediately.

