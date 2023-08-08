Man Changes Whole Family’s Name To Cleric’s After Being Hypnotized

Men of the Nigerian police, Onikan, Lagos, has arrested a Muslim cleric, Alhaji Afeez Imoleayo for reportedly hypnotizing a Nigerian man who is based in the United States of America.

According to a report by Vanguard paper, Alhaji Afeez Imoleayo hypnotized the man whose name is Mr. Animasaun. After Alhaji Afeez Imoleayo hypnotized Mr. Animasaun he made him to change his family name from Animasaun to the cleric’s name, Imoleayo.

It was further revealed that Mr. Animasaun also changed his wife’s name and his children’s name and had them answering the cleric’s surname as well. According to the report, Alhaji Afeez Imoleayo started taking loans with the name of his victim, Mr. Animasaun and accumulated a total of N15 million within 13 years.

Mr. Animasaun had to work in the United States of America and used the money he made to offset the loan Alhaji Afeez Imoleayo collected with his name. It was further revealed that Mr. Animasaun’s wife and children was abducted and made to stay with the cleric for 13 years while Mr. Animasaun work to offset the bill the cleric accumulated with his name.

According to the police, the arrest of the cleric was made following a petition received from the US-based Nigerian, Animasaun, last month. He said the petitioner explained that he met the cleric, after listening to his sermon during one of his visits to Nigeria.

The police stated that Animasaun told the police that he exchanged numbers with the cleric and at the end of the day, he was brainwashed by the cleric.

The police confirmed that they have done an initial investigation which showed that the victim’s travelling documents no longer bear his name as well as his wife and children’s birth certificates. They all bear the cleric’s name.

