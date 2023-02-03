Man Calls Out Zenith Bank After Over $11k (N8.250M) Left His Account Without His Consent

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

He further disclosed that he contacted the bank and they responded to him that someone made a fraudulent transaction with his account.

Reacting to the bank failure to provide solutions to the fraudulent activity being performed on his account in this hard economy, the Twitter user identified as @Mr_Madox said he will caused commotion in the Zenith Banking hall until his money $11.031 is returned to his account.

He tweeted, “@ZenithBank Today I noticed that a total of $11.031 was missing from my Domiciliary account. The money is showing in my ledger balance but it’s not showing in my account balance. I have contacted your bank and they said someone made fraudulent transactions with my account.

My dollar debit card that is inside my house and no one else has any access to it whatsoever. I have contacted your people @ZenithBank to make sure that money is returned to my account as I didn’t authorize any such withdrawals. @cenbank.

@ZenithBank I do not understand how your bank has become so porous that any fraudulent transactions are easily authorized from your bank. @cenbank.

Please anyone who can help me should please assist. In this hard economy. $11,031 is not 11 thousand naira. @ZenithBank please I do not want to hear any stories. I am storming your bank tomorrow to raise hell. 11,031. Eleven THOUSAND DOLLARS.

Blood will be shed at that bank tomorrow. Because I don’t understand how $11,031 will be fraudulently spent from my account without my approval and you people are talking nonsense.”