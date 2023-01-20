This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man Arrested With 29 PVCs In Kano

The Kano State Police Command nabbed a 45-year-old man who was in possession of 29 permanent voter cards in the state’s Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area (PVCs).

The command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed this to Daily Trust, identified the suspect as Tasiu Abdullahi from the Hayin Hago community of the Dawakin Tofa LGA.

The suspect has reportedly been transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department, where an investigation is currently being conducted, according to Kiyawa. The culprit will then be charged in court after that.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the House of Representatives seat representing the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado federal constituency has been accused of being the suspect who was detained by police, according to the New Nigeria Peoples Party. The candidate is said to have been acting on orders from Abba Ganduje, the son of state governor Abdullahi Ganduje (NNPP).

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the chief campaign spokeswoman for the NNPP, asserted in a statement that the suspect had acknowledged that the younger Ganduje had asked him to collect the PVCs so that he could execute empowerment payments of N10,000 for all PVC owners.

He asserted that the state’s legal adviser, Barr. Bashir Yusuf Tudunwazirchi, was in charge of the party’s legal team and had been instructed to pursue the matter and ensure that the suspect is charged before a court with the proper jurisdiction so that he or she can face the full force of the law.

The NNPP’s claim was unfounded, according to Alhaji Shehu Maigari, the vice chairman of the APC in the state, even if he was not aware of the incident because the new electoral procedure prevented using more than one PVC.

He asserted that the opposition clings to anything it can get its hands on during election season in order to “cry about their approaching defeat.”

