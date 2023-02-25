Man Arrested While Transporting N2M To Politician In Gombe State

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has taken into custody one Hassan Ahmad in possession of N2 million cash allegedly meant for a politician in Gombe. According to report, the naira notes were both old and new currency.

This statement was made available for by The ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, who revealed that, according to the suspect, the N900,000 cash in new naira notes and N1.1M in old naira notes were meant for a politician in Gombe. She also lament that the funds were conveyed in a tinted black Hilux vehicle

In her own words, Mrs Azuka Ogugua said “Ahmad was in possession of N900,000 cash in new naira notes and N1.1 million in old naira notes and the funds were being conveyed in a tinted black Hilux vehicle. The suspect has confessed that the funds were being moved to Gombe State for a politician”

