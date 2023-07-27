Man Arrested By Amotekun Reveals Why He Steals Food Items From A Shop in Ekiti State

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, Ekiti State Command, has arrested one labourer identified as Sunday Ojo, 35, for burgling into a shop and carting away food items worth over N100,000.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, Ojo, as reported by Ajayi Aderotimi, the Chief of tions of the Corps, was apprehended on Tuesday in Inisa, Odo-Ado Ekiti, after his employer tipped off the authorities about suspiciously large quantities of food items found in the hut where Ojo resided.

According to the information provided, the suspect had stolen the food items on the night of Friday, July 14, and was finally apprehended on July 25. Among the stolen items were a bag of rice, a pack of Indomie Noodles, a pack of Three Crown Milk, Peak Milk, detergent, a pack of spaghetti, seasoning, and other items.

Ajayi Aderotimi explained, “Following a tip-off yesterday, this suspect was arrested at Odo-Ado for burglary and theft of food items.”

