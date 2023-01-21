Man Allegedly looking like Peter Obi, seen at the Rwang Pam stadium in Jos.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigeria presidential election is fast approaching, and with it, all the presidential candidates are ramping up their campaigns and rallies.

On Friday, the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Gregory Obi, and his team stormed the Rwang Pam stadium for a campaign rally and some surprises greeted them.

A man who appears to bear an uncanny resemblance to the presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, was seen at the rally. This mysterious individual has the same gap-toothed smile as Peter Obi and was even wearing matching glasses with the presidential aspirant.

The man who was wearing a white shirt with a picture of Peter Obi on it was apparently unaware of the likeness he shared with the presidential aspirant. He was warmly welcomed by the crowd, and many took photos of him and shared them on social media.

The identity of this mysterious man is still unknown, and many have been speculating as to who he is. While some have suggested he could be a relative of Peter Obi, others have said he could be someone who has a fan-like admiration for the presidential aspirant.

Whatever the case may be, the man’s appearance at the rally was certainly an surprise, and it has certainly got the people of Jos talking. With the presidential election coming up in February, it is likely that the man’s appearance at the rally will be remembered for some time.

