Man Accused of Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Knife at Political Rally in Lagos

A 31-year-old man, Atandare Idunnu, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrate’s court sitting at Ogba, Lagos State, on Monday, facing a three-count charge for unlawfully possessing a locally-made pistol. The incident took place on January 26, 2023, at a Peoples Democratic Party campaign rally in Surulere, Lagos.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Unuigboje Daniel, the defendant committed the offense along with others still at large. The charges against Idunnu include conspiracy to commit a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm in a public place, and unlawful possession of a Jackknife in a public place.

The defendant’s plea was not taken, but Magistrate L.A Owolabi granted him bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in the same amount. The case has been adjourned till March 6, 2023, for trial.

The incident highlights the need for stricter laws and regulations around the possession of firearms, especially in public places, to ensure the safety and security of citizens. The outcome of this case will be closely watched by the public, as it has the potential to set a precedent for future cases of this nature.

