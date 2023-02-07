NEWS

Man Accused of Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Knife at Political Rally in Lagos

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A 31-year-old man, Atandare Idunnu, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrate’s court sitting at Ogba, Lagos State, on Monday, facing a three-count charge for unlawfully possessing a locally-made pistol. The incident took place on January 26, 2023, at a Peoples Democratic Party campaign rally in Surulere, Lagos.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Unuigboje Daniel, the defendant committed the offense along with others still at large. The charges against Idunnu include conspiracy to commit a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm in a public place, and unlawful possession of a Jackknife in a public place.

The defendant’s plea was not taken, but Magistrate L.A Owolabi granted him bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in the same amount. The case has been adjourned till March 6, 2023, for trial.

The incident highlights the need for stricter laws and regulations around the possession of firearms, especially in public places, to ensure the safety and security of citizens. The outcome of this case will be closely watched by the public, as it has the potential to set a precedent for future cases of this nature.

Muholanur (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I’m aware of all He’s been saying about me, someday I’ll respond -Wike to SDP Presidential candidate

4 mins ago

Zamfara State Deputy Governor Paid Visit To CBN, Holds Meetings With Bank Managers [Photos]

9 mins ago

Air Force Jet Crash Lands At Lagos Airport

13 mins ago

President Buhari Threatens Sanction Killers Of 16 Nigerians In Burkina Faso

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button