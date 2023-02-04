Mammoth Crowd Welcome Bala Mohammed To Bununu For Campaign [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed has called on citizens of Bauchi state to put the state’s interest above personal aspirations for the growth development of Nigeria’s democracy.

He made the call while interacting with stakeholders, candidates and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bununu, headquarters of Tafawa Balewa local government area of the state during a mega rally in favor of candidates under the platform of the PDP.

He said marauders will not be given the opportunity to take the leadership affairs, adding that candidates under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in all level are not blindfolded hence the need for to voters to vote for them in the forthcoming election.

His administration he said, has despite the economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pendamic provided curative measures to situations in addition to its numerous interventions in education, healthcare, agriculture among others.

Governor Bala applauded the tremendous support from the traditional institutions to his administration, calling on them to duplicate and intensify efforts for a better society.

In their remarks, the district heads Governor Bala had earlier paid homage to, applauded his immense contributions to the development of the local government area and the state as whole, saying his administration has provided citizens with exemplary leadership.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on media and publicity, Honourable Lawal Muazu, kindly visit the page to read more.

