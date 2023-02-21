Mammoth Crowd Gathers As Bola Tinubu Rallies In Lagos Power Base Before Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flag bearer for the ruling party, finished the final leg of his presidential campaign on Tuesday in Lagos, where he was enthusiastically received in a mammothly crowded stadium.

Four days before the election day, thousands of people gathered inside the Teslim Balogun sports complex in the city center, giving Tinubu’s statewide campaign tour a boisterous conclusion.

In an unusually close contest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu, a 70-year-old former governor of Lagos and candidate for the ruling All Progressives Party, is one of the three front-runners.

Despite the country’s declining economy and rising insecurity, Nigerians have registered to vote in the election that will take place on Saturday.

The “Godfather of Lagos” moniker belongs to Tinubu due to his political influence. He asserts that from 1999 to 2007, he served two terms as governor of Lagos, giving him the necessary experience for Nigeria.

“I’ll vote in favor of my father. According to Motunrato Amuda, a 29-year-old caterer wearing the red, blue, and green of the APC, he genuinely is a father to all of us.

Party supporters who had been driven there in buses crowded the location. While Afrobeats musicians played, they sang, moved to the music, and waved party flags.

Many Lagos residents attributed Lagos’ rapid urbanization, rise in infrastructure projects, and high amount of locally generated revenue to Tinubu’s leadership.

