Mammoth Crowd Chants Obi At APC Rally In Imo State

It is now common knowledge that on Saturday, February 16th, eligible Nigerian voters will visit their local voting places to choose who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the country.

Candidates from the All Progressives Congress’s Asiwaju Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party’s Mr. Peter Obi are seen as frontrunners for the 25 February 2023 presidential election.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential nominee of the All Progressives Congress, was recently in Imo State to campaign for the next election.

However, a video showing Peter Obi’s supporters chanting his name as their party’s presidential candidate made its way onto social media.

The audience in the video kept chanting “Obi” as they passed an All Progressive Congress campaign van.

