Mammoth Crowd As Gov. Matawalle Holds Campaign Rally For Tinubu In Zamfara State

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the picture from social media has revealed that the was a mammoth crowd as the executive governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle held a campaign rally for the presidential candidate of the All progressive congress, Bola Tinubu in Zamafara state.

The campaign rally was attended by a large crowd of supporters who came out to support the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu.

While posting the picture of the rally on the Facebook page of a famous political analyst, Willy Ibimina Jim George, it was reported that Governor Matawalle takes Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign to the Grassroots in Zamfara state.

Bola Tinubu is one of the presidential candidates that stands a better chance of emerging as the next president of Nigeria in 2023, because of the support he is getting from his supporters who see him as the best candidate that can take Nigeria to a greater level.

Below are the pictures.

