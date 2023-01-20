This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Malami Speaks on Soludo’s Request to Stand Surety For Nnamdi Kanu

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, has reacted to Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo’s request to stand as surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

There have been calls from different quarters for the IPOB leader’s release.

Governor Soludo joined the list of those calling for Kanu’s release during the presidential campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka, Anambra State on 15 January.

Soludo said if Nnamdi Kanu cannot be released unconditionally by the Nigerian government, the IPOB leader should be released to him.

However, on Wednesday January 18, the Attorney-General of the Federation said he was not in receipt of Mr Soludo’s request, Premium Times reports.

“There is no such request formally before the federal government or the judicial process.

“As at today, being 18 January 2023, I am not in receipt of any application arising from the public statement made by the governor of Anambra State (Chukwuma Soludo), either through the judicial process or extended to me as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF),” Malami said.

Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), explained that “when a matter is pending before the court, the right channel through which any request or perhaps concession can be presented for consideration is through the judicial process.”

He added that the renewed call for Mr Kanu’s release “has not been invoked formally for the consideration of the Attorney-General.”

Meanwhile, Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Soludo affirmed that Kanu would play a significant role in creating a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the 2023 general election.

Soludo also stated that his focus as the number one man in Anambra state is not only to ensure the security of his people but that of the entire southeast region especially with the election drawing near.

He said: “Our major focus is delivering on our plans of security, not just in Anambra, but the entire Southeast and that is why we are calling for the immediate release of Kanu because he has to be part of the conversation”.

The Punch reports that while noting that his team has launched a commission of inquiry into the detention of Kanu who was arrested in Kenya, Soludo said he believes that more stakeholders are needed on the table to find ways to drive conversations around his possible release.

