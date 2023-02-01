Malami reveals what he would engage in after he leaves office as AGF to President Buhari in May

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent interview with The Premium Times, outgoing Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, spoke about his time in office and his plans for the future.

Mr. Malami, who has served in his role for eight years, was asked about what he plans to do after leaving office. He responded by mentioning his background as a legal practitioner and that he had multiple addresses in business, political, and private practice before taking on the role of AGF.

“Fortunately for me, I have always been employed as a private legal practitioner. I was into active legal practice. So, I have multiple addresses overtime in business, political, and private practice before coming on board as AGF,” said Malami.

He went on to say that he has never been without options and will have several avenues to pursue in the future. The interview with The Premium Times provided a glimpse into Mr. Malami’s thoughts on his time in office and his plans for the future.

