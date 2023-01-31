NEWS

Malami reveals what he would engage in after he leaves office as AGF to President Buhari in May

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 43 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Malami reveals what he would engage in after he leaves office as AGF to President buhari in May

According to a news that was published by The Premium Times Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, who has spent almost eight years in office, as the Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Minister of Justice, in a brief interview with a PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondents, has touched some controversial highlights of his tenure, and has also revealed what he would engage in after leaving office as Attorney-General of the Federation at the expiration of President Muhammadu buhari’s administration.

During the interview, Malami was asked what he would engage in after leaving office as the AGF and while he was responding, he said before he was appointed as AGF, he was a legal practitioner.

He said, “Fortunately for me, I have always been employed as a private legal practitioner. I was into active legal practice. So, I have multiple addresses overtime in business, political and private practice before coming on board as AGF.”

Further talking, he said, “Therefore, I have never been short of any of these multiple addresses that I could pursue.”

Content created and supplied by: Mediateehem (via 50minds
News )

#Malami #reveals #engage #leaves #office #AGF #President #buhariMalami reveals what he would engage in after he leaves office as AGF to President buhari in May Publish on 2023-01-31 09:09:48



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 43 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Osun APC claims that PDP thugs set secretariat on fire.

4 mins ago

One Man Wants To Sell All Of Nigeria’s Public Assets And Its Future – Asiwaju Tinubu

13 mins ago

Video: ISWAP Gifts Old Naira Notes To Passengers

13 mins ago

Atiku’s seat as VP was declared vacant in 2007, when he joined ACN to contest presidency- Josef Onoh

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button