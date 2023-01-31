This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Malami reveals what he would engage in after he leaves office as AGF to President buhari in May

According to a news that was published by The Premium Times Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, who has spent almost eight years in office, as the Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Minister of Justice, in a brief interview with a PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondents, has touched some controversial highlights of his tenure, and has also revealed what he would engage in after leaving office as Attorney-General of the Federation at the expiration of President Muhammadu buhari’s administration.

During the interview, Malami was asked what he would engage in after leaving office as the AGF and while he was responding, he said before he was appointed as AGF, he was a legal practitioner.

He said, “Fortunately for me, I have always been employed as a private legal practitioner. I was into active legal practice. So, I have multiple addresses overtime in business, political and private practice before coming on board as AGF.”

Further talking, he said, “Therefore, I have never been short of any of these multiple addresses that I could pursue.”

