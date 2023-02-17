Malami Misled Buhari To Disobey Supreme Court Order – El-rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-RufaI has accused Federal Attorney General Abubakar Malami and the Justice Minister of advising President Mohammed Buhari to ignore a Supreme Court order to reform the Naira. In a national broadcast on Thursday, El-Rufai said Malami’s misguided actions in misleading the president into disobeying the Supreme Court’s order have led policymakers to desperately seek to cause national chaos. said that it shows that The governor added that President Buhari’s decision to announce that the old 200 naira note remained legal tender showed an open disregard for justice.

He said: It is also clear that the federal government and its agencies have not just ignored the February 8 ruling by continuing to say the February 10 deadline is in effect.” It is shocking to see in this case a blatant violation of the Supreme Court’s current and ongoing mandate that all old and new banknotes should remain legal tender.

“The address by the President earlier this morning limiting the legal tender status of old notes to only N200 amounts to total disregard and disobedience of the February 8th ruling, which was extended further yesterday by the Supreme Court.

“The misguided action of the Attorney General to mislead the President into engaging in this public violation of the order of the highest court of the land shows how desperate the policy architects are to cause national chaos by showing open contempt for the judiciary.

El-Rufai added that the decision to recognize only N200 as legal tender until April 10 was offered to the state governments as part of proposals for an out-of-court settlement three days ago. He stated that the governors rejected the offer and that not a single higher denomination note had been destroyed, claiming that the recirculation of the 200 naira notes is insufficient to allete Nigerians’ suffering.

He said: The decision to recognize only N200 as legal tender until April that the President announced this morning was offered to the state governments as part of proposals for an out-of-court settlement three days ago. The Federal Government asserted that this was offered because all the “old” N1,000 and N500 notes had been destroyed.

vic_trends (

)