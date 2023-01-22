Making Tinubu Look Bad Won’t Have Any Significance With Votes In The Elections — Bello Shagari

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Popular Nigerian youth activist and documentary filmmaker, Bello Shagari released a statement via his official Twitter handle, where he stated that making the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu look bad won’t have any significance with votes in the elections.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Bello Shagari, he said; “You may spend the entire day trying to make Tinubu look bad, but it won’t have any significance with the votes in the general elections. The man’s vision and preparedness is second to non among the presidential candidates. He isn’t here by chance, he worked for it”.

