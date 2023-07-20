Making Ganduje The National Chairman Of APC Will Be Unjust And Almost Political Suicide – Lukman

The National vice chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for North West, Salihu Lukman, has stated that replacing Abdullahi Adamu with Ganduje as the National Chairman of the APC will mean that APC has no regards for its members.

In a news report by Daily Trust paper, Lukman noted that making Ganduje Abdullahi Adamu’s successor will be unjust and almost political suicide.

He went on to say that the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Senate President are from North West and North Central and as such, the party’s National Chairman cannot move to North West from North Central. He maintained that since Abdullahi Adamu is from the North Central, his successor should also come from the North Central.

Daily Trust paper also reported that Lukman revealed that the process of guiding the party on how to select Abdullahi Adamu’s successor is the duty of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC and as such, the NWC must rise up and perform its duty in line with the party’s Constitution.

