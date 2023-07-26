Makinde swears in new SSG, HoS, commissioners

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, swore in 16 newly confirmed commissioners by the state House of Assembly.

Along with Kudirat Adeyemo, the new Secretary to the State Government, he also swore in Olubunmi Oni, the former acting Head of Service, to the substantive position of the HoS.

While administering the oath of office at the Executive-Chambers, Governor’s Office in Ibadan, the state capital, Makinde expressed confidence in the ability of the 13 newly promoted Permanent Secretaries and the newly appointed Accountant General of the state, Kikelomo Adegoke, to contribute their wealth of professional experiences to governance.

The governor stated that this is the first time the state has had a cabinet that is fairly representative of all 14 Federal constituencies in the state and he urged the new cabinet members to view their appointments as a call to service rather than as a means of advancing their own careers.

You all need to put in more effort, Makinde urged. Some of the commissioners were colleagues of mine during my first term, and some of you are already familiar with my methods; nothing will change. Some have claimed that second-term governments are typically very elapsed since they are not seeking anything. So, in order to leave a lasting legacy for the state, we are seeking for one. We won’t disappoint our supporters, for that reason.

We have a lot of work to do for our people, I want you to realize that. The roadmap for sustainable development from 2023 to 2027 has already been prepared. Please press the key. These are incredibly challenging times. This second term has seen a lot of activity, and based on what we have observed, much will be expected of us. Please refrain from becoming lax. You have all taken the oath of office, and I expect you to fulfill your duties in accordance with it.

Therefore, he gave them his word that he would keep offering a forum for personal development while promoting the broader advancement of the state.

The new commissioners’ titles and areas of responsibility are as follows: Akinola Ojo is in charge of finance, Tunji Babatunde is in charge of the budget and economic planning, Seun Ashamu is in charge of energy and mineral resources, Biodun Aikomo is in charge of justice, Toyin Balogun is in charge of women’s issues and social inclusion, AbdulMojeed Mogbojubola is in charge of the environment, Williams Akinfunmilola

Additionally, Segun Olayiwola (local government and chieftaincy matters), Fausat Sanni (special duties), Daud Sangodoyin (public works and transportation), Olasunkanmi Olaleye (agriculture and natural development), Demola Ojo (trade, investment, industry, and cooperatives), AbdulWaheed Soliu (education, science, and technology), and Adeniyi Adebisi (establishment and training) are included.

Afeezoladiti (

)