Omoyele Stephen Sowore, a presidential candidate representing the African Action Congress, has made a claim regarding Seyi Makinde, the incumbent governor of Oyo State. Sowore alleges that Makinde is merely a hype man, a term often used to describe someone who exaggerates or promotes something beyond its actual value. It is worth noting that Seyi Makinde assumed office on May 29, alongside other governors, following the gubernatorial election that took place on March 18. In that election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Makinde the winner, as he garnered more votes than his closest rival, the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate.

Sowore, expressing his viewpoint on his official Twitter account, reiterated that Governor Makinde is simply a hype man. The crux of Sowore’s argument seems to revolve around a visit he made to Oyo State, where he observed that the roads in Ibadan, the state’s capital, were in a deplorable condition. This critical observation appears to be the basis for his assertion that Makinde is undeserving of his current position as governor.

However, Sowore’s claim of Makinde being a mere hype man appears to be rooted in his visit to Oyo State, where he personally witnessed the poor state of the roads in Ibadan. This suggests that Sowore views Makinde’s performance in addressing critical infrastructure issues as inadequate, hence labeling him as a hype man.

It is essential to recognize that political discourse often involves differing opinions and perspectives on a leader’s performance, and Sowore’s assertion may be seen as part of this ongoing debate surrounding Seyi Makinde’s governance.

Finally, it remains to be seen how this claim by the African Action Congress presidential candidate will impact the political landscape in Oyo State and beyond, especially considering the upcoming re-election bid of Governor Makinde. As the political scenario unfolds, the electorate will ultimately decide the fate of the governor based on his track record, policies, and the issues that matter most to them.

HealthTourist (

)